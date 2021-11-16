Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $10.68.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

