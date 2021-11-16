Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Several research firms have commented on K. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

