KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ KMPH traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 305,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,477. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22. KemPharm has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $22.08.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 6,380 shares of company stock worth $56,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 3,242.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KemPharm by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 391,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $6,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KemPharm by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $5,659,000. 22.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.