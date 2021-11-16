Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $24.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

