Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 3,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $315,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $22,510.96.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.21. 92,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,045,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

