Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €27.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.63 ($28.98).

GYC stock opened at €22.36 ($26.31) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business has a 50 day moving average of €22.23 and a 200 day moving average of €22.65.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

