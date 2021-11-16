Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €139.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBS. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday.

Stratec stock opened at €137.20 ($161.41) on Friday. Stratec has a fifty-two week low of €100.40 ($118.12) and a fifty-two week high of €147.40 ($173.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €132.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €124.55.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

