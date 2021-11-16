KeyFi (KEYFI) One Day Volume Hits $59,178.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $59,178.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00067857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00071400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00092988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,397.31 or 0.99778535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.55 or 0.07033622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

