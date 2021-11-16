Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on KGSPY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.60 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

