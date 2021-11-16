Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KINS. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $5.06 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

