Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.12) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.15). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.42) EPS.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.