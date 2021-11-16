Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

NYSE:KNX opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,763 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

