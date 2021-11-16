Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.46.

A number of analysts have commented on KOD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

KOD stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.63. 4,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,739. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 83,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $7,324,218.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $694,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 258,766 shares of company stock worth $23,916,688 and sold 21,726 shares worth $2,207,583. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

