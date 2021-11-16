Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €31.90 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €31.90 ($37.53) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

