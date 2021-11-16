Kopion Asset Management LLC Buys 5,303 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Tennant makes up about 7.7% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Tennant worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tennant by 1,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tennant by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,534,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tennant by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tennant by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $701,905. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNC stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

