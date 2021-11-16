Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Kopion Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Denbury accounts for about 5.0% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000.

DEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

