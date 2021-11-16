Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after buying an additional 2,709,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,136,000 after buying an additional 455,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after buying an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,150,000 after acquiring an additional 83,377 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

