KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded KVH Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded KVH Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $197.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.74. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,831,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 152,906 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 197,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.