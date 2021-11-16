Kwmg LLC Acquires 1,214 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,659,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,486,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,363,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK opened at $300.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $237.83 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.