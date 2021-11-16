Kwmg LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $82.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

