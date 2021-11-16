Kwmg LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.