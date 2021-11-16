Lake Street Capital Raises Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Price Target to $20.00

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Science 37 has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

