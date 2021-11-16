Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 1,580 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after buying an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after buying an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $89.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.80. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

