Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 713 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 300,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,515,590. The firm has a market cap of $383.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

