Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 105 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $38.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,052.12. The company had a trading volume of 369,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,924,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $889.79 and a 200-day moving average of $738.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.96, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $404.09 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

