Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $213.45. The company had a trading volume of 44,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,379. The firm has a market cap of $415.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

