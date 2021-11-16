Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $679.79. 25,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.67. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.84 and a twelve month high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

