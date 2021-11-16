Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 760.71 ($9.94).

LAND opened at GBX 710.20 ($9.28) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.77. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 600.09 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 702.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 705.47.

In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

