Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,441 shares of company stock valued at $588,269. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

