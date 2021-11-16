Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantronix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $261.35 million, a PE ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 2.27. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 526,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lantronix by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.