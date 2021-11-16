Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 1,027 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, November 14th, Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $158,706.95.

On Saturday, September 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $2,176,924.12.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,678. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $85.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,040,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,901,000 after purchasing an additional 71,227 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $889,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 416,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2,386.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

