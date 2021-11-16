Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 184.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LVTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. 9,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth $84,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

