Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane Sells 6,004 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,744.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $481,751.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $248.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Lazydays by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lazydays by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.