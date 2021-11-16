Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane Sells 6,004 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,744.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $481,751.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $248.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.82.
LAZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.