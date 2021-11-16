LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €130.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €143.94 ($169.34).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €126.70 ($149.06) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €126.58. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.