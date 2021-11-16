LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 2nd

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend by 72.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.14. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

