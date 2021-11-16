Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $10.61

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.61, but opened at $10.93. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 5,431 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

