LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

MSIXF stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. LifeWorks has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

