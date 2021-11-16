Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.08 EPS

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $3.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL remained flat at $$1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liminal BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Liminal BioSciences worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

