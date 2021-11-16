Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €320.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €289.41 ($340.48).

ETR LIN opened at €292.65 ($344.29) on Friday. Linde has a twelve month low of €199.35 ($234.53) and a twelve month high of €291.55 ($343.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.00 billion and a PE ratio of 50.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €268.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €256.42.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

