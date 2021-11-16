Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -79.90 and a beta of 1.34. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

