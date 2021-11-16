Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.
Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -79.90 and a beta of 1.34. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
