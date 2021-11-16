LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for LiveVox in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year.

LVOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

LiveVox stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVOX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,137,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

