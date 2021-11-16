LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 55.61%.

Shares of LMP Automotive stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,487. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $131.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.93. LMP Automotive has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

In related news, CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,076.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,000,292.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

