Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,955. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.