LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,307.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%.

NASDAQ LOGC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,957. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $117.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

