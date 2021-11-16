Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logiq had a negative net margin of 63.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%.

LGIQ stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 44,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,380. Logiq has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $58.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.30.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

