Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $243.09

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $243.09 and last traded at $241.54, with a volume of 27659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.