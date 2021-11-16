LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,323 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 102.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 64,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,815,000 after purchasing an additional 112,627 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,964. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGI. Truist cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

REGI opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

