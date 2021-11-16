LPL Financial LLC Has $403,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Rayonier stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.08%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

