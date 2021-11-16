LPL Financial LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

BPOP opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.38.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,838 shares of company stock worth $5,888,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

