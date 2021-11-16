LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 56.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 50.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.